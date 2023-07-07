Chicago shooting: Concealed-carry holder shoots female suspect breaking into Lincoln Park home

Chicago police said a concealed-carry license holder shot a female suspect attempting to break into a Lincoln Park residence Thursday night.

The intruder was attempting to break into a residence in the 2200-block of North Clybourn Avenue at about 10:38 p.m., police said.

The concealed-carry-license holder shot at her and prevented her from entering the residence, police said.

The suspect was shot in the right wrist and chest and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, police said.

A gun was recovered from the scene and Area Three detectives are investigating.