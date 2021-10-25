Chicago shooting, crash into building leaves man dead on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after he was shot and crashed into a building on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday morning, police said.The 35-40 year-old man was driving in the 5300-block of North Western Avenue at about 5:10 a.m. when police said a gray SUV, possibly an older model Acura, approached and someone inside opened fire.The victim was shot in the chest and then crashed into a building in the 5200-block of North Western Avenue. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.One passenger in the car, a 44-year-old man, was injured and transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition. A 47-year-old man who was also a passenger in the car declined transportation to a hospital.The suspects fled the scene and are not in custody, police said.