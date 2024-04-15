WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed in shooting in hallway of South Side apartment building: Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 15, 2024 9:28AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on the South Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The man was in the hallway of the apartment building in the 1600-block of West 82nd Street at about 1:19 a.m. when police said a suspect entered and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he later died, police said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW