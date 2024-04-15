Man killed in shooting in hallway of South Side apartment building: Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on the South Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The man was in the hallway of the apartment building in the 1600-block of West 82nd Street at about 1:19 a.m. when police said a suspect entered and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he later died, police said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

