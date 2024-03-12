Shooting leaves 3 wounded, including suspect, in West Side attempted robbery, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people, including a robbery suspect, were wounded in a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was trying to rob two men, ages 34 and 50, at about 10:02 p.m. in the 3800-block of West Roosevelt Road.

Detectives believe there was also another man who exchanged gunfire with the boy... then ran away from the scene.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the neck, the 50-year-old man was shot in the wrist and the 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg police said. All were transported to hospitals in good condition.

The boy was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.

