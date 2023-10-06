Chicago police said two people are found shot to death in a home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Man, woman fatally shot in Back of the Yards home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are found shot to death in a home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said they arrived to find a 63-year-old man who said he had been in a fight inside the home.

The man told police a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman each produced handguns and fired shots.

The woman was shot multiple times in the body and head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died.

The man was shot in the chest and thigh transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene, police said and detectives are investigating.

