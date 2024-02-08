WATCH LIVE

Man wounded in shooting while chasing suspect breaking into car on West Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 8, 2024 12:42PM
Man shot while chasing suspect breaking into car, CPD says
Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was wounded in a shooting after confronting a suspect breaking into his car on the West Side Thursday morning.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old man was wounded after confronting a suspect breaking into his car on the West Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim saw a male suspect trying to break into his vehicle in the 500-block of North Central Park Avenue at about 4:07 a.m., police said.

The victim began to chase the suspect, who took out a handgun and shot at the victim, police said.

Police said the victim was wounded in the left torso and is in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

