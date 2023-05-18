Member of anti-violence group Chicago Cred killed in shooting outside Roseland outreach center

A Chicago shooting claimed the life of a member of the Chicago Cred anti-violence group founded by former US Education Secretary Arne Duncan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who worked to stop gun violence was killed Wednesday in a shooting and police said they are looking for two people involved.

Police said a 28-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 1000-block of East 95th Street at about 12:16 p.m. when two people walked up and shot him in the head.

The shooting occurred just outside Chicago Cred's outreach center in the Roseland neighborhood. The victim was a member of that group that works to stop gun violence.

The group was founded by former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Duncan had just left the center minutes before the shooting.

Duncan released a statement saying, "We lost to gun violence a man who had been with our program for the last nine months. He came to us because he wanted a way out of his life on the streets and had made great progress toward that goal..."

He went on to say in part that this death is a reminder that, "We have so much more work to do to make Chicago a safe city with meaningful opportunities for everyone."

Duncan also offered condolences to the victim's family, saying his staff has been traumatized by the loss.

