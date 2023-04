Chicago police said gunfire shattered the window of the Arlo Chicago hotel across the street from Millennium Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gunfire shattered the window of a downtown hotel Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

.

Police said a man heard several shots and then moments later, the window shattered in his room. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the Arlo Chicago Hotel at 168 North Michigan Avenue.

The man was not shot or injured, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.