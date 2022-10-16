Old Town shooting: Man shot, killed during fight at Hotel Lincoln lounge, Chicago police say

An Old Town, Chicago shooting left a man shot and killed at Hotel Lincoln in the 1800 block of North Clark Street, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now dead after a shooting at a North Side hotel, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Old Town neighborhood's Hotel Lincoln on Clark Street at about 1:21 a.m.

Police said the 35-year-old victim got in a fight with another man in the lounge. The suspect then shot the victim in the chest.

He was taken to the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police have not provided further information about the shooting.