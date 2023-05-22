Chicago police said a 17-year-old girl was shot while inside of a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park.

Chicago police: Girl, 17, Girl, 17, shot in car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Sunday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The girl was riding in a car at about 7 p.m. in the 1700-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone shot her in the lower back, police said.

Chicago shootings: 23 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

The girl was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood