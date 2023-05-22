Chicago shootings: 23 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 23 people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Sunday

A man and woman were driving in West Town when they were shot early Sunday morning, police said. The 30-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were driving in the 2200-block of West Walnut Street just before 3:20 a.m. when shots were fired, according to CPD. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Hours later, a 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on the North Side. The girl was riding in a car in the 1700 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone shot at her about 7 p.m., according to Chicago police. She was struck in the lower back and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said. The case is under investigation.

Saturday

A 22-year-old man was driving north in the 4700-block of South Ada Street about 12:15 a.m. Saturday when he saw a group of people standing on the sidewalk, heard shots and felt pain in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said. He was shot in the leg and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

A male victim was driving north in the 6500-block of South Kenwood Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain about 1 a.m. Saturday, CPD said. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the right side of his cheek, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Two men and a woman were sitting in a vehicle in the 6700-block of South Eberhart Avenue on the South Side just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday when they were shot, police said. A 42-year-old man was shot in the left buttocks and taken to U of C hospital in good condition. A 43-year-old man was shot in the hands, and taken to U of C in good condition, and a 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the side of her face, and refused treatment. All three were uncooperative with police, CPD said. No one is in custody; Area One detectives are investigating.

A 17-year-old boy was a passenger in the back seat in the 2600-block of West 23rd Place when he suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in Little Village, CPD said. He was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody; Area four detectives are investigating.

Around the same time, another 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on Chicago's Northwest Side, Chicago police said. The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 2000-block of North Pulaski Road just after 2:20 a.m. when a male suspect wearing a white hooded sweatshirt began shooting at him, police said.

He was shot in the chest and abdomen, and Chicago fire crews took him to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said. The teen was not immediately identified. No one was in custody later Saturday morning. Area Five detectives are investigating the incident, which took place on the border of Hermosa and Logan Square.

A 30-year-old man was on the street in the 7800-block of South Bennett Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the city's South Shore neighborhood when he was shot in the buttocks, CPD said. He was taken to U of C in serious condition. Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Later Saturday, police said a man was injured in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train. The shooting happened in the South Loop neighborhood's 1100 block of South State Street just after 8 p.m. A woman is in custody and police are investigating.

Three men were standing on a front porch and sidewalk in the 1500-block of East 75th Street about 9 p.m. Saturday in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood when they were shot, police said. CPD said shots were fired from a vehicle. A 39-year-old man will be transported to U of C from Jackson Park Hospital; he is in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the back. A 33-year-old man was also taken to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm, and a 40-year-old man was taken to U of C in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

A 35-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400-block of South Union Avenue just after 10:20 p.m. Saturday, in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, CPD said. The woman was shot in the legs, and transported by CFD in fair condition. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Friday

A 33-year-old man was on the street in the 100-block of West 105th Street just after 6:20 p.m. Friday when an unknown suspect shot him in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.

A 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1300-block of South Springfield Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. Friday when he was shot in the hip in Lawndale, CPD said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in good condition. No one is in custody; Area Four detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 26 people were shot, eight fatally, CPD said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.