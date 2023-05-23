Chicago police said a 17-year-old girl was shot while inside of a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park.

Chicago police: 1 charged after girl, 17, shot on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Summit man has been charged after a 17-year-old girl was shot on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The girl was riding in a car at about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1700-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone shot her in the lower back, police said.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The girl was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Chicago shootings: 23 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

Police said Tuesday morning Carlos Ocampo, 21, has been charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Ocampo is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood