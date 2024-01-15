  • Full Story

1 killed in South Chicago shooting, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 15, 2024 12:52PM
1 fatally shot in South Chicago
Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood Monday morning.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed while walking on the sidewalk in the South Chicago neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 8200-block of South Shore Drive at about 1:20 a.m.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots at the man.

The victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

