1 wounded in shootout during West Chesterfield robbery attempt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was wounded after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery in the West Chesterfield neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk at about 11:07 p.m. in the 9100-block of South Burnside Avenue when police said a black Jeep approached and four armed male suspects got out.

The suspects attempted to rob the victim, who was wounded twice in the leg during an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The suspects fled in the Jeep in an unknown direction and two handguns were recovered, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

