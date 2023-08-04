Chicago police said a 49-year-old man was shot inside of a car in the West Loop Friday morning.

Chicago police: Man, 49, shot inside car across street from OEMC in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 49-year-old man was shot inside of a car in the West Loop Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 2:46 a.m. in the 1400-block of West Madison Street, police said. The shooting occurred across the street from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications facility.

The victim told police he was shot by someone who was on foot, police said. After being wounded in the chest, police said the victim attempted to flee the scene and lost control hitting a tree.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Police said No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

