Chicago police: 3 shot, 2 fatally, including 15-year-old girl, in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed, including a 15-year-old girl and a third victim wounded after a shooting inside a Little Village home Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a residence in the 2600-block of South Millard Avenue at about 12:14 a.m. and found three gunshot victims.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the face and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 48-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A male suspect was arrested and charges are pending, police said.

