Chicago shooting: Family of woman fatally shot outside Logan Square store while social distancing offers reward

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family is offering a reward after a woman following social distancing rules was fatally shot outside a Logan Square 7-Eleven last month.

Alex Baute's family said she was waiting to go into the store in the 2900-block of West Fullerton Avenue on April 7 and was practicing social distancing when she was shot by what appears to be a stray bullet. No one has been arrested or charged in the shooting.

The grief-stricken family has passed out flyers, but have generated few leads. Now, they are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest as they remember Alexa as a loving and caring person who always had time to give to others.

"Our lives are forever changed," said Jeffrey Baute, Alex's father. "She was our only daughter. She's gone now and going forward, our lives are going to be very different. My purpose in life was taken on this corner. Everything we did was for her."

Detectives did recover surveillance video from the area and are still working the case.

The family is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Chicago Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagologan squaresocial distancingchicago shootingchicago crimecoronavirus chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State rep. files new challenge to Pritzker's stay-at-home order
Downstate county reopens businesses, despite order
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
Elmhurst closing pools for season, Aurora closing Paramount Theatre, River Edge Park for summer
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
DuPage County mayors anxious to reopen economy early
Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney
Show More
North Carolina graduate's celebration video goes viral
Ingleside woman mauled to death by own dog: officials
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, storms at night Wednesday
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
What to know about Indiana's 25,473 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News