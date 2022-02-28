Chicago shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot in River North

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the River North neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting took place in the first block of East Grand Avenue at about 2:03 a.m.

The victim was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

The offender fled the scene on foot and is not in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.
