CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the River North neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.
Police said the shooting took place in the first block of East Grand Avenue at about 2:03 a.m.
The victim was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee and pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.
SEE ALSO: Chicago shootings: 8 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says
The offender fled the scene on foot and is not in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Chicago shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot in River North
TOP STORIES
Show More