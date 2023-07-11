WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 16-year-old girl, woman shot in South Shore, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 10:04AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year old girl and 32-year-old woman were both wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the 7100-block of South Yates Boulevard and found the victims, police said.

A 16-year-old girl was shot and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 32-year-old woman was shot and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Investigators said they were shot by two unidentified suspects who fled the scene on foot.

Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

