Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A double shooting on Chicago's West Side killed one person and injured another Wednesday morning, police said.Two men, one 22-year-old and one of an unknown age, were in the street in West Garfield Park when both were shot by an unknown offender in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 11:13 a.m.The 22-year-old victim was shot in the left leg and the left arm. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The other male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Area Four Detectives are investigating.Police did not provide further information about the shooting.