1 killed in shooting, crash in West Rogers Park, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting while driving on North Francisco Avenue in West Rogers Park Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting while driving on North Francisco Avenue in West Rogers Park Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting while driving on North Francisco Avenue in West Rogers Park Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting while driving on North Francisco Avenue in West Rogers Park Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after a shooting and crash in the West Rogers Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said a suspect approached the 23-year-old victim in his car in the 6200-block of North Francisco Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. with a handgun and fired multiple shots toward him.

The residential street with many apartment buildings was littered with more than 20 shell casings.

The victim was shot in his upper chest, but was able to drive away from the scene, before crashing near Kedzie and Devon avenues.

A good Samaritan said he was pulling up to a red light, when he saw the victim flagging down cars. He stopped to help call 911.

"The car ran into me, the guy came by and said he was shot," Mohammad Durvesh said. "I called 9-1-1. He got in my car in back for a bit, everybody came by and helped him out."

The victim was taken to St. Francis hospital in critical condition, but later died.

No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood