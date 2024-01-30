Delivery driver killed in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 53-year-old delivery driver was killed in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police are trying to determine a motive and if the victim was the intended target in the deadly shooting.

The shooting occurred at about 6:33 p.m. in the 5700-block of South Sangamon Street.

Police said the victim was driving and delivering food when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim continued driving his dark gray Honda SUV until he crashed into a parked car and ended up on the curb.

The man was shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

No one else was injured and there was no attempted robbery, police said. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police have warned food delivery drivers and ride-share drivers of an increase in armed robberies. Three took place last week on the Near West Side.

