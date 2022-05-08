dog attack

Chicago police officer shoots, kills dog after being attacked on South Side, CPD says

Dog killed while officers responded to domestic disturbance, CPD said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer shot and killed a dog Saturday night while responding to a domestic disturbance on the South Side, CPD said.

Officers were in the 11200-block of South Edbrooke just before 8 p.m. when a dog attacked an officer, according to Chicago police.

RELATED: Police shooting: Official autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya died from gunshot to back of head, ME confirms

The officer then shot the dog, killing it.

The officer was not injured in the incident, CPD said.

RELATED: Body cam video shows police fatally shooting man in hostage situation near Ford City Mall

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandpolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingdog attackshootingdogchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOG ATTACK
Dog's personality may have little to do with its breed: study
Man seriously hurt from dog attack, robbery on South Side, police say
Woman's arms amputated after attacked by dogs
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
TOP STORIES
Mom loses 2nd son to gun violence; gardener also killed in shooting
15 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Chicagoans rally for abortion rights after US Supreme Court leak
Lily Peters homicide: Boy lured girl into woods, complaint says
No charges after maintenance worker fatally shoots puppy, police say
$6K reward for information in grandpa's South Side carjacking, beating
How to protect yourself from doxxing
Show More
Patrick Lyoya died from gunshot to back of head: official autopsy
4 children found dead after Wisconsin fire
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Chicago's real estate market is red hot on the South Side
Chicago Weather: Variably cloudy, slightly milder Sunday
More TOP STORIES News