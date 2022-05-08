Chicago police officer shoots, kills dog after being attacked on South Side, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer shot and killed a dog Saturday night while responding to a domestic disturbance on the South Side, CPD said.
Officers were in the 11200-block of South Edbrooke just before 8 p.m. when a dog attacked an officer, according to Chicago police.
The officer then shot the dog, killing it.
The officer was not injured in the incident, CPD said.
