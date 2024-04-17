3 wounded in in Englewood drive-by shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The victims, ages, 65, 61 and 51, were standing in the 6600-block of South Halsted Street at about 9:27 p.m. when police said someone in a white van opened fire.

The 51-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 61-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The 65-year-old man was shot in the ankle and arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The van then fled the scene westbound, police said. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

