WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 wounded in in Englewood drive-by shooting, Chicago police say

Jessica D'Onofrio Image
ByJessica D'Onofrio WLS logo
Wednesday, April 17, 2024 9:20AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The victims, ages, 65, 61 and 51, were standing in the 6600-block of South Halsted Street at about 9:27 p.m. when police said someone in a white van opened fire.

The 51-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 61-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The 65-year-old man was shot in the ankle and arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The van then fled the scene westbound, police said. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW