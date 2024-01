Off-duty Chicago firefighter wounded in Bronzeville shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago firefighter was wounded in a shooting on the South Side Wednesday morning, CFD said.

CFD said the firefighter was wounded in the 3800-block of South King Drive. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, CFD said.

The circumstances around the shooting are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

