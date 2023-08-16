A Chicago shooting left two people seriously injured near a Grand Crossing funeral home on Cottage Grove Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Chicago shooting: 2 seriously injured near Grand Crossing funeral home, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are seriously injured after a shooting near a South Side funeral home on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The shooting happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Chopper 7 was over the scene, where police were investigating.

The Chicago Fire Department said at least one person was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A second person, also seriously injured, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood