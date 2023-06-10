WATCH LIVE

Oak Park shooting: 4 shot during west suburban funeral procession, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 10, 2023 7:47PM
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were shot during a west suburban funeral procession on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in Oak Park in the 900 block of Madison Street.

Members of the procession are believed to have been targeted in the shooting, police said. Bystanders were not injured.

Madison Street is closed in both directions near the shooting. Officials did not say when the street would reopen.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

