Caught on camera: Suspects open fire in deadly Chatham gas station shooting

A Chatham shooting in Chicago was caught on video. A surveillance camera captured the moment suspects shot and killed Anton Benoit at a gas station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A small memorial left by Anton Benoit's family remains on the sidewalk outside the Shell Gas Station where the 31-year-old man was killed a few days ago.

Surveillance video from several different angles captured Benoit's brazen killers getting out of their black Dodge Durango and opening fire.

"I know somebody knows who somebody is. If we knew something, say something. We love everybody. Just try to help my brother," one relative said.

Benoit's relatives, who did not want their faces shown, are asking for the public's help in finding the men who killed Anton at the Shell on the corner of East 86th Street and South State Street in Chatham.

He was apparently pulled up at pump number one when the men opened fire around 4:10 p.m. on a Wednesday afternoon.

"He loved helping people. He loved laughing. He loved smiling," a relative said.

A family member said Benoit was excited to begin a new job at FedEx after spending a few years in and out of prison.

"He looked forward to building his own family. He looked forward to changing his life around. He was changing his life around, and doing a really good job," a relative said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area 2 Violent Crimes detectives at (312) 747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.cpdtip.com.

