Auburn Gresham shooting: Woman, 21, killed while confronting garage burglar ID'd, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman shot and killed in Auburn Gresham while confronting a man who was burglarizing her garage has been identified, Cook County officials said.Chicago police said Jessica Hudson, 21, walked into her garage while it was being burglarized around 7:45 p.m. in the 7500-block of South Wolcott Avenue.The burglar shot her in the chest, back and arm, killing her, CPD said.The shooter then fled the scene. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.Police have not released any description of the suspect.