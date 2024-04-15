CCL holder involved in shootout outside downtown Greyhound bus station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A concealed-carry license holder exchanged gunfire with a suspect outside a Greyhound bus station downtown Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man who is a CCL holder was sitting on a curb with another person in the 500-block of South Jefferson Street at about 2:42 a.m. when police said someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots.

The man, who is a CCL holder, took out a handgun and returned fire, police said.

No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said.

