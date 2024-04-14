11 shot in Back of the Yards; 8-year-old girl killed; 4 children shot, 2 critically: CPD

A child was killed while 10 others were shot Saturday evening in Back of the Yards gathering on Chicago's South Side, police said.

A child was killed while 10 others were shot Saturday evening in Back of the Yards gathering on Chicago's South Side, police said.

A child was killed while 10 others were shot Saturday evening in Back of the Yards gathering on Chicago's South Side, police said.

A child was killed while 10 others were shot Saturday evening in Back of the Yards gathering on Chicago's South Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eleven people were shot, including at least three children, Saturday evening on Chicago's South Side. A girl was killed in the shooting, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 9:18 p.m. near 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago Police Department officials said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for 18 gunshot rounds at the location, police said. They discovered multiple people shot and performed live-saving measures on the victims.

A witness said they saw a black sedan approach the area, and someone unknown started shooting into the crowd before fleeing southbound on Damen Avenue, Chicago police said in an update on Sunday.

Police said the shooting was likely a targeted act of violence.

The victims included seven adults and four children, police said.

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 1-year-old boy was shot twice in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An 8-year-old boy was also shot in the abdomen and left with critical injuries. A 9-year-old boy's hand was grazed by a bullet, and is going to be okay.

The adult victims' ages ranged from 19 to 40.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and to the left side of the back, he is in the hospital in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for further updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood