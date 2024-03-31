Chicago crime: Suspect shoots man in argument, kills other in hit-and-run in Gage Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An argument lead to a shooting then to a deadly hit-and-run on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The incident happened Sunday around 4:30 a.m. on the 5600-block of South Artesian Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood.

A man in his 30s was in a verbal argument with the alleged shooter. The shooter then approached in a black vehicle and started shooting at him.

The victim was sent to the hospital with a graze wound to the left eyebrow, he is expected to be okay.

READ ALSO | 1 killed, 4 shot in South Austin on Easter Day shooting, Chicago police say

After the shooting, the man drove off westbound on 57th Street, striking a second victim and driving away.

That victim was a 27-year-old man. He was sent to the hospital with major head and body injuries. He died at the hospital.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood