1 killed, 4 shot in South Austin Easter Day shooting; CTA rerouting busses, Chicago police say

Chicago police swarmed the 5300-block of West Madison Street on Easter Sunday after five people were shot, one killed.

Chicago police swarmed the 5300-block of West Madison Street on Easter Sunday after five people were shot, one killed.

Chicago police swarmed the 5300-block of West Madison Street on Easter Sunday after five people were shot, one killed.

Chicago police swarmed the 5300-block of West Madison Street on Easter Sunday after five people were shot, one killed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five women were shot, one fatally on the city's West Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the 5300-block of West Madison Street near Lockwood Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

A group of people were inside a business when an unknown person began shooting towards the group and then fled the scene, police say.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head and died on the scene.

The other five victims shot were 16, 17, 19 and 20 years old. All were sent to local hospitals in good condition, police said.

No one in custody. CPD's Area Four detectives are investigating.

READ ALSO | 3 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in South Shore within 2 weeks: Chicago police

As Chicago police block the roads in the area, CTA said busses will being rerouted.

Twenty Madison buses are temporarily being rerouted via Madison, Central, Washington, and Laramie.

It is unknown how long the closure will last.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood