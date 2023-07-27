Man who admitted to buying gun used in deadly Homan Square shooting of Jaslyn Adams gets probation

Eric Keys Jr., who admitted to buying the gun used in the Chicago shooting death of Jaslyn Adams at a Homan Square McDonald's, got probation.

7-year-old shot to death in drive-thru of Roosevelt, Kedzie McDonald's in 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who admitted to buying the gun used to kill 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in a McDonald's drive-thru will not serve any jail time.

A federal judge in Indianapolis sentenced Eric Keys Jr. to two years of probation earlier this month, court records show.

Eric Keys was charged in federal court in Indianapolis with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and making a false statement about information required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer.

Adams was killed, and her father was wounded, in the shooting at the McDonald's at Roosevelt Road and Kedzie Avenue in April of 2021.

SEE ALSO: Jaslyn Adams shooting: Father speaks out after 7-year-old girl fatally shot in McDonald's drive-thru

Three men have been charged in Cook County in connection with Adams' murder, Devontay Anderson, Demond Goudy and Marion Lewis.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood