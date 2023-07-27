WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man who admitted to buying gun used in deadly Homan Square shooting of Jaslyn Adams gets probation

7-year-old shot to death in drive-thru of Roosevelt, Kedzie McDonald's in 2021

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 27, 2023 5:11PM
Man who bought gun used to kill girl at McDonald's gets probation
EMBED <>More Videos

Eric Keys Jr., who admitted to buying the gun used in the Chicago shooting death of Jaslyn Adams at a Homan Square McDonald's, got probation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who admitted to buying the gun used to kill 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in a McDonald's drive-thru will not serve any jail time.

A federal judge in Indianapolis sentenced Eric Keys Jr. to two years of probation earlier this month, court records show.

Eric Keys was charged in federal court in Indianapolis with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and making a false statement about information required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer.

Adams was killed, and her father was wounded, in the shooting at the McDonald's at Roosevelt Road and Kedzie Avenue in April of 2021.

SEE ALSO: Jaslyn Adams shooting: Father speaks out after 7-year-old girl fatally shot in McDonald's drive-thru

Three men have been charged in Cook County in connection with Adams' murder, Devontay Anderson, Demond Goudy and Marion Lewis.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW