1 year after teen killed in Homan Square shooting, $15K reward offered for information

Chicago police have not provided much information on deadly shooting

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 16, 2023 12:49PM
1 year after teen fatally shot, reward offered for information
It's been 1 year since Maleek Smith was killed in a Chicago shooting near West Flournoy Street and Central Park Avenue in Homan Square.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of a Chicago teen killed one year ago in Homan Square is desperate for answers and justice.

Maleek Smith, 14, was shot to death last April in an alley near West Flournoy Street and Central Park Avenue, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Smith's mother said he was walking to the store with his brother and a friend when he was shot.

"I'm hoping that somebody, actually this time, they say something. Somebody say something; somebody had to see something. He's a child; he deserved to grow up. He was supposed to be alive; he's not. And somebody needs to pay for that," Smith's mother Sheena Dunn said.

Smith's family is partnering with Crime Stoppers to get the word out about the murder.

There's a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

