Boy, 17, killed in Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting on Franklin Boulevard in Humboldt Park Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in a residence in the 3600-block of West Franklin Boulevard at about 10:20 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive, police said.

The boy was shot in the chest and head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.

