Boy, 7, critically injured by stray bullet while inside Humboldt Park home, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, October 27, 2022 2:54AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a bullet while inside his Humboldt Park home.

Chicago police said officers responded to the 2600-block of West Potomac shortly before 8:30 p.m. and found the boy inside a home with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police said a family member told them he was in the bathroom when a bullet came through the window and struck him.

The child was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Five detectives is ongoing.

