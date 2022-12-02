WATCH LIVE

3-year-old boy accidentally shot in leg in Austin, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, December 2, 2022 3:33AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the leg in Austin Thursday night, Chicago police said.

CPD said an adult man in a home in the 100-block of North Latrobe was trying to holster his gun when it accidentally discharged.

The 3-year-old boy was struck in the shin. He was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital in good condition, Chicago police said.

No further details were immediately available. Police did not say if anyone was in custody or if charges were being pursued.

Area four detectives are investigating.

