Chicago police: Man killed after shots fired into West Englewood home

Chicago police said a man was killed after someone fired shots into a home in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed after someone fired shots into a West Englewood home Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old victim was inside a home in the 1800-block of West 69th Street at about 12:26 a.m. when police said someone fired multiple shots into the home.

The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

