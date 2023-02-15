Man seriously injured in South Loop shooting during attempted robbery in apartment: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left a man injured during a South Loop attempted robbery in a South Wabash Avenue apartment building, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting in the South Loop that left a man seriously injured early Wednesday morning.

CPD said a 27-year-old man was inside a 14th-floor apartment in the 1300-block of South Wabash Avenue with other people about 1:40 a.m. when one of those individuals tried to rob him.

The suspect fired shots, hitting the victim in the neck, before taking off, CPD said.

The 27-year-old was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

SWAT and other responding CPD officers had to clear and secure the apartment building, as they searched for the shooter.

The building is described on its website as luxury apartment living.

No one else was injured in the incident, and several squad cars and detectives remained on the scene hours later.

No one is in custody.

