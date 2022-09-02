Chicago shooting: Man shot, seriously hurt on Kennedy Expressway, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and seriously injured on the Kennedy Expressway Thursday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. on the inbound Interstate 90 near North Sacramento Avenue on the city's Northwest Side, Illinois State Police said.

The man, 22 years old, was shot in the back and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

No I-90 lanes were blocked.

Authorities have not said if anyone is in custody. More details about the shooting were not immediately available.

