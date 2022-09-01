Chicago shooting: 2 shot in head, face in Gresham drive-by, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically hurt in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood's 1600 block of West 79th Street at about 4:26 p.m., police said.

A red SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, hitting a 30-year-old man in the face, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

He was standing outside a parked vehicle when the shooting happened. A 24-year-old woman sitting inside the vehicle was also struck by gunfire, police said. She was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating, police said.