Lawndale shooting: 12-year-old boy in serious condition after shot in chest on West Side, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot on the West Side Friday night.

The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream.

Chicago police said the boy was shot in the chest near South Albany Avenue and West Arthington Street in Lawndale.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, Chicago fire officials said.

No other details have been released at this time.