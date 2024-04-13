WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Logan Square, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 13, 2024 3:42PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's Northwest Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Logan Square neighborhood's 2600 block of North Sawyer Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

A 29-year-old man, shot in his body, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

