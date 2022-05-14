Chicago shootings: 11 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 11 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.In the latest fatal shooting, a man was shot and killed in Douglas Park on the West side after a vehicle crash.Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200 block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, police said. One of the men was shot in the chest and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man was shot in the side of the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.Also on Friday around 7:24 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was killed in Englewood. The teen was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and armpit area, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.About an hour earlier, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the head in Garfield Park. According to CPD, the girl was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone opened fire. She was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, police said. A person of interest was being questioned by detectives.Early Saturday morning, another 17-year-old boy was shot while walking in Lawndale. At about 2:18 a.m., police said someone opened fire from a silver sedan in the 4100 block of Fifth Ave. The teen was dropped off at Mt. Sinai in fair condition for a gunshot wound to the leg.