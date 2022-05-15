teen killed

Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy shot, killed near the Bean, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy was shot and killed near the Bean on Saturday night, the Chicago Police Department said.

The boy, 16 years old, was in the Loop's 200 block of East Randolph Street when he was struck by gunfire at about 7:30 p.m., Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest.

The victim was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least two people of interest were taken in for questioning and at least two weapons were recovered, police said. Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.
