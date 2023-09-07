Chicago police body camera video released of deadly Morgan Park shooting involving officers

CPD body camera video was released of a deadly Chicago police shooting that killed Louis Gordon-Hay on West 111th Street in Morgan Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera video Wednesday night, from a deadly police shooting that happened last month on the South Side.

Some of the video can be disturbing.

The incident happened back on Aug. 11 in the 1100-block of West 111th Street in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

The officers told investigators that they started chasing a man, after one of the officers saw a gun in his back pocket.

The officers chased him into a home, and started wrestling with the man.

In the video, you hear the man telling officers to kill him, as they wrestle over a weapon.

SEE ALSO: Man shot to death by Chicago police in Morgan Park ID'd by medical examiner

After several seconds, two gunshots are heard.

Investigators said they came from the man and one of the officers.

ABC7 Chicago stopped the footage before that part of the video.

Louis Gordon-Hay died as a result of the shooting.

The two officers involved in the incident were also taken to the hospital for observation. Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Fred Waller said they may have suffered some bumps and bruises, but neither was shot.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it's still investigating the circumstances of what happened.