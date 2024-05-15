Man shot, killed while getting into car in Bridgeview, police say

Arturo Cantu was killed in a Bridgeview shooting early Wednesday morning near South Oketo Avenue and 79th Street, police say.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A 39-year-old Bridgeview man was shot and killed while getting into his car early Wednesday morning, police said.

The man remote started his car and was walking to it when he was confronted near the vehicle about 5 a.m. near the corner of South Oketo Avenue and 79th Street, Bridgeview police said.

The man was shot multiple times, police said. His body was found on the easement in the area.

He lived in the apartment building at 7359 W. 79th St., police said.

Police identified the victim as Arturo Cantu, but have not yet identified a suspect.

Oketo Avenue was briefly closed Wednesday morning while police investigated, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.