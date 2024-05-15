Search underway for theft suspect in Willow Springs after Oak Brook police pursuit

A search is underway for a theft suspect in Willow Springs near Pleasantdale Elementary School after an Oak Brook police pursuit with one arrested.

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has been arrested and police are now searching for another suspect in Willow Springs after a high-speed pusuit on Wednesday.

Oak Brook police are searching a wooded area near 80th Place and Howard Avenue in Willow Springs, which is near Pleasantdale Elementary School.

"There is a heavy police presence along Willow Springs Road and German Church road. Please avoid the area if possible," an alert from the Village of Willow Springs read. "There was a theft in a neighboring town that resulted in a vehicle pursuit that ended in our area. There is no immediate threat to the public."

Oak Brook police said they pursued a tan Chrysler mini-van with fake plates wanted for possible theft. The pursuit went onto I-88, I-355 and I-55.

Two people exited the vehicle during the pursuit near 80th Place and Howard Avenue in Willow Springs, police said.

Police could be seen searching the woods near the area.

No further information was immediately available.