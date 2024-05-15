Judge rules Carol Stream officers' names to be released after man shot to death inside home

A Judge has ruled Carol Stream to release the names of the officers involved in the fatal police-involved shooting of Isaac Goodlow inside his home.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Relatives of Isaac Goodlow continue to push for justice as they are upset no criminal charges have been filed in his death.

A federal judge said the village must identify the officers involved in the fatal shooting, ABC7 learned on Wednesday.

The family of Isaac Goodlow says justice delayed is justice denied, since there have been no criminal charges filed against the Carol Stream police officers who killed him during a police-involved shooting more than three months ago.

"I still can't eat. I still can't sleep," Goodlow's sister, Kennetha Burns, said. "I'm just starting to eat cause I'm thinking about Isaac every day, and the justice I know that we need.

Wednesday's demand for action comes as a judge presiding over the federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the man's family granted a motion by their attorney, ordering the Village of Carol Stream to name the officers involved in the shooting by May 29.

"We should know their background," attorney Andrew Stroth said. "We should know how long they've been on the force, and those officers should be held responsible and accountable."

A taskforce investigating the police involved shooting concluded the 30-year-old African-American man was unarmed and in his bed when he was shot and killed by officers on February 3.

Police were responding to a domestic violence call by his girlfriend at his home at the Village Brook Apartments in the western suburb. She was not inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

"If this was the police being murdered by a citizen or a community member, we would already know the person's face shot, mugshot, background record, criminal behavior," community activist Tyrone Muhammad said.

The State's Attorney is reviewing the evidence in this matter which is extremely voluminous I have no timeline for you as to when this will be completed," a statement from a DuPage County State's Attorney spokesperson read in part.

Wednesday afternoon, as a community of the grief stricken and the concerned questioned the transparency and integrity of the process, they hope the powers that be do the right thing.

'How much do you have to scream from justice when your family member has been murdered, but in this situation, that's what we can do and as community members, that's what I would ask you to do," family friend Myia Miller said.

The family would also like to get an unedited version of the police officer body cam video of the shooting, and they are vowing to protest until they get justice.